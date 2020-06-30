(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a triple non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side.
It happened Saturday, June 27, between the hours of 11 and 11:30 p.m. in the area of Payton and Casino.
A 28, 32 and 34-year-old man were allegedly in the area of Payton and Casino area where someone fired several shots, striking the victims.
All three of the men were conveyed privately to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police are seeking the driver of a white GMC Yukon XL that was involved in this incident and was seen traveling north on Payton between the hours of 11 and 11:30 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
