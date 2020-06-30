LIVE AT 3PMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
The Red Wings plan to hold their training camp for the 2020-21 NHL season at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced the decision Monday to stay home instead of going to Traverse City, Michigan, where the team usually trains. He said it was made after consulting with health experts.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman speaks with the media at a press conference announcing the start of the NHL season at the Westin Times Square on January 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Yzerman also announced the cancellation of the 2020 NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp Golf Classic. Both events are expected to return to Traverse City next year.

“The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top concern,” Yzerman said.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

