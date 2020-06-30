CBS Detroit – The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes. The new exhibition brings over 300 artifacts on display, featuring some of Marvel’s most sought after artwork, costumes, and props. The Marvel Universe special exhibit will debut on July 16 – 19 to all guests, and run through January 31, 2021.
The Henry Ford website touts this as “the biggest Marvel exhibition ever chronicles the story of Marvel and its influence on visual culture”. Uncovering Marvel characters, like Captain America, Spider-Ma, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange.
The Henry Ford is reopening in stages. From July 2-5 is the current and new member’s preview weekend. Operating Thursday-Sunday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. Open will be the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village.
The general public opening is from July 9 – 12, open Thursday through Sunday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. Then on July 16 – 19, the museum will debut the Marvel Universe exhibit.
Closed for now is the Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Giant Screen Experience, saying those attractions will remain closed for a few weeks.
The Henry Ford is doing steps to keep their guests safe. They encourage people to buy online and members can reserve their free timed-entry ticket. Guests are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing between other guests and staff. Masks and face coverings are required to enter but can be removed temporarily when social distancing is kept. They assure their guests they are doing comprehensive and consistent cleaning, and ask guests to wash their hands during their visit.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed