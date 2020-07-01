All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles

Last year: Kevin Harvick won from the pole in the final race to make the playoffs, matching his win from the pole 16 years earlier on the 2.5-mile oval.

Last race: Denny Hamlin earned his series-best fourth victory of the season at Pocono.

Fast facts: Harvick’s first- and second-place finishes at Pocono kept him atop the standings after 15 races. He leads Ryan Blaney by 29 points and Joey Logano by 14. … Hamlin is sixth with four wins. … The top eight drivers in the standings remain the only ones to have won a race this season. … Hamlin’s victory was his sixth at Pocono, tying him with Jeff Gordon for the most on the track, and the 41st of his career, moving him past Mark Martin for 19th on the career list.

Next race: Quaker State 400, Sunday, July 12, Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race distance: 62 laps, 150 miles (road course)

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole position on the 2.5-mile oval.

Last race: Chase Briscoe won at Pocono.

Fast facts: This will be the series’ first race on Indy’s road course, which will also host the IndyCar race this weekend. … Briscoe has won four of the 12 races so far, but leads the points standings by just three over Noah Gragson. Ross Chastain is third, another 30 points off the pace. … Gragson has completed a series-high 2,030 laps, one more than Briscoe.

Next race: Shady Rays 200, July 9, Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Brandon Jones won a rain-delayed race at Pocono for his first career victory in the series.

Next race: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, July 11, Kentucky Speedway

INDYCAR

GMR Grand Prix

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, noon (NBC).

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race distance: 80 laps, 195.12 miles (road course)

Last year: Simon Pagenaud won from the eighth starting position.

Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas on June 6.

Fast facts: The series holds its first-ever crossover weekend at Indy with the NASCAR Xfinity Series following its race on the road course Saturday and the Cup Series on the oval Sunday. … Dixon, Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden claimed the top three spots in the opener at Texas a month ago. … The series will have Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders the next two weekends.

Next race: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, July 11-12, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

FORMULA ONE

Austrian Grand Prix

Site: Spielberg, Austria

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.; qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Red Bull Ring

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.28 miles

Last year: Max Verstappen snapped Lewis Hamilton’s four-race winning streak after starting from the second position

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season, capping his third consecutive championship season and sixth overall.

Fast facts: Hamilton won 11 of the 21 races last season and the four drivers that finished closest in the standings accounted for the other 10. … Drivers will discuss taking a knee in a unified front to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Next race: Steiermark Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, July 12

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.

Next event: NHRA Mello Yello event, July 11-12, Indianapolis.

OTHER SERIES

World of Outlaws Independence Day Spectacular, July 2-4, New Richmond, Wisconsin

