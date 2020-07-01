Whitmer Closes Indoor Bar Service Throughout Lower MichiganThe executive order — which goes into effect Wednesday at 11 p.m. — is to protect the progress Michigan has made against COVID-19.

Ice Cream Shop Could Close Lobby After Customers Refuse To Wear Masks, Harass EmployeesThe ice cream shop said if people continue to disregard the rules and harass the employees, they will be forced to close the lobby for the remainder of the year.

Nearly 2 In 3 Michiganders Will Vacationing Locally To Avoid COVID-19Survey reveals that Michiganders are more likely to vacation locally in their own state this summer to avoid traveling by plane and reduce the risk of contracting Coronavirus.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,951 deaths, in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police: 3 Killed When Flint Crash Splits Car Into 2 PiecesThree people died and a fourth person was injured after a car struck a median wall and bridge abutment Wednesday morning on Interstate 475 in Flint, police said.

Northern Michigan Market's Sign Says Wear A Mask Or Pay $10Family market posts sign about charging customers without a mask.