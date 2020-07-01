LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap on Tuesday, which is a comprehensive document to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall.
The Roadmap outlines a number of safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan. The governor also signed Executive Order 2020-142, which provides a structure to support all schools in Michigan as they plan for a return of PreK-12 education in the fall.
“Our students, parents, and educators have made incredible sacrifices during our battle with COVID-19. Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, the teachers who have found creative ways to reach their students, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall,” said Whitmer.
The roadmap will help provide schools with the guidance they need as they enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students and their families according to Whitmer.
Governor Whitmer will continue to use the MI Safe Start Plan as the highest-level governing framework for determining if and when it is safe to resume in-person instruction.
