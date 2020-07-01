Detroiters Debate: Should Cass Tech High School's Name Be Changed?Cass Technical High School is in the spotlight following heavy debates over its name and the history behind it.

Whitmer Closes Indoor Bar Service Throughout Lower MichiganThe executive order — which goes into effect Wednesday at 11 p.m. — is to protect the progress Michigan has made against COVID-19.

Here Are The Details On Gov. Whitmer's Return To School RoadmapThe roadmap includes guidance on PPE, hygiene and cleaning protocols, athletics and more.

Ice Cream Shop Could Close Lobby After Customers Refuse To Wear Masks, Harass EmployeesThe ice cream shop said if people continue to disregard the rules and harass the employees, they will be forced to close the lobby for the remainder of the year.

Nearly 2 In 3 Michiganders Will Vacationing Locally To Avoid COVID-19Survey reveals that Michiganders are more likely to vacation locally in their own state this summer to avoid traveling by plane and reduce the risk of contracting Coronavirus.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,951 deaths, in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.