Board Finds It Has Authority On Guns At Michigan CapitolA board overseeing Michigan’s Capitol determined Tuesday that it has the legal authority to decide whether guns will continue to be allowed in the building and on its grounds.

Michigan Ease Restrictions On Long-Term Care Facility VisitsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday eased restrictions on visits to nursing and other residential facilities that were imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Government Impersonators And Romance Scammers Targeting Michigan ResidentsThe FBI in Michigan has received numerous reports of increased efforts by scammers to target residents across western Michigan.

Federal Officials: Face Mask Exempt Cards Are FakeA new warning is out for fake face mask exemption cards.

AMC Theaters Is Delaying Its Reopening DateWith a surge in Covid-19 cases around the country AMC theaters is pushing back its reopening date.

Sheriff Bouchard Reminds Boaters, Swimmers To Stay Safe Following Oakland County DrowningOakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says there are 450 lakes in Oakland County alone and as we approach the holiday weekend, he wants to remind swimmers and boaters to stay safe so a tragedy like this can be avoided.