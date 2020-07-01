Summer Staycation: Nearly 2 in 3 Michiganders are planning on summer vacationing locally to avoid contracting Coronavirus, reveals survey.

18% think the pandemic will boost their state’s local tourism industry as residents are less willing to travel further by plane.

Over a quarter of respondents say they would pay more for accommodation if it meant lower occupancy to reduce the risk of contracting Coronavirus.

71% say they might skip summer vacation this year to save money.

Interactive map included showing results across the US.

Even though it may not seem like it, we are more than halfway through the year already, which means summer vacations are just around the corner. However, due to the unforeseeable circumstances brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are now facing challenging financial implications as a result, meaning summer may be spent closer to home this year. Additionally, the fear of contracting the disease in public spaces limits activities like travelling, with many preferring to stay in to reduce their risk.

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, conducted a survey of 7,500 adults across the country to find out where they will be spending their summer vacations. It was found that 64% of Michiganders say they are more likely to vacation locally in their own state this summer to avoid travelling by plane and reduce the risk of contracting Coronavirus (compared to a national average of 55%). If you’re wondering ‘should I stay or should I go’ this summer, consider that a staycation can also be far less stressful than having to book flights. In addition, travelling within your state means you will be saving more than you would by travelling further, and contributes positively to your local economy.

Broken down across the country, Utahns were most enthusiastic about having a staycation this summer to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 with 85% saying this is likely to happen. By comparison, it appears Mississippians were more eager to get away as just 25% said they are planning on vacationing locally this summer.

View the results across the US with this infographic

As it stands, smaller businesses – such as restaurants and those in the tourism industry – have suffered severely due to lockdown as they are less likely to have had financial backup systems in place than larger franchises. 18% of respondents are looking on the bright side and say that the pandemic will turn out to be a boost for their state’s local tourism industry, as people will be less willing to travel further by plane.

For many Americans, however, the economic strain caused by the pandemic means they have kicked their saving habits into gear in order to recover. 71% of people say there is chance they will skip summer vacation this year in order to save money.

If you have traveled to a coastal city over a summer break, it is understandable why there is cause for concern over the risk of Coronavirus outbreaks on public beaches during this time. The more people on a beach, the closer proximity individuals are to another and the greater the risk of an outbreak. Considering this, 61% of people think there should be limits placed on the number of people allowed onto a beach this summer.

Those who can afford to travel are even willing to spend the extra dollars to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Over a quarter (28%) of respondents say they would be prepared to pay more for vacation accommodation if it meant there would be a lower occupancy, thus reducing Covid-19 risks.

