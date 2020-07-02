(CBS DETROIT) – A husband and wife were charged Thursday with felonious assault, a 4-year felony, after a video captured a woman pulling a gun on a mother and her two daughters went viral Wednesday.

32-year-old Jillian Wuestenberg and 42-year-old Eric Wuestenberg both had handguns and concealed pistol licenses.

Eric Wuestenberg worked as coordinator for veterans support services at Oakland University. OU released a statement on the incident Thursday afternoon.

“We have seen the video and we deem his behavior unacceptable. The employee has been notified that his employment has been terminated by the university.”

It incident happened Wednesday evening when Takelia Hill, a Black woman, said her 15-year-old daughter was allegedly bumped into by a White woman at Chipotle. According to The Detroit News, 15-year-old Makayla Green asked the woman for an apology when she said the woman began yelling at her.

The initial encounter was not caught on video and the footage starts after the altercation moved to the Chipotle parking lot near the woman accused of bumping into Green.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

The video posted on social media stated the incident happened in Auburn Hills, but on July 2, the Auburn Hills Police Department said “this did not happen in our city” and said it happened in Orion Township.

A longer version of the video was posted on YouTube.

There is a video circulating on social media of a woman pointing a pistol at another person who is recording the altercation. Contrary to what the title suggests, this did not occur in our city. It appears that this happened in Orion Twp. (Baldwin Rd. north of Brown Rd.) — Auburn Hills Police Department (@AHPOLICE) July 2, 2020

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard held a news conference Thursday where he shared videos and six different 911 calls. Bouchard said the woman and her two daughters were not armed.

Thursday afternoon, Oakland County Executive David Coulter released a statement about the video.

“I am deeply disturbed by an incident last night where a woman pointed a cocked gun at another woman during an argument. This behavior is unacceptable. I wholly expect the prosecutor to bring charges that reflect the severity of the incident,” said Coulter.

