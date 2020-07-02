DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two persons of interest wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It June 28, at approximately 8:05 a.m. in the area of Cardoni and Lynn.
Police said a 33-year-old male victim was robbed and shot by an unknown male suspect.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.
Police believe that the two persons of interest were in the area at the time of the shooting and may have information. They were seen in the red Chevy Impala.
If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct by calling 313-596-1340 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
