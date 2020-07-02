(CBS DETROIT) – Real estate wealth is not evenly distributed across the country and is largely concentrated in large cities. But it begs the question: What are the most valuable cities in America? To find out, LendingTree analyzed the total value of residential real estate in American cities. The real estate values come from the My LendingTree property value database, which is a collection of real estate data of more than 155 million U.S. properties. The total value of residential real estate in the database was $32.6 trillion, close to the Federal Reserve’s estimate of total residential real estate value of $32.9 trillion.

Key findings

New York has the most valuable real estate in the U.S. at $2.8 trillion — slightly more than the entire GDP of the United Kingdom for 2019. In fact, this is greater than the GDP of all but just five countries — India, Germany , Japan , China and the United States . The value of New York is comparable to the combined market value of tech giants Apple and Microsoft.

slightly more than the entire GDP of the for 2019. In fact, this is greater than the GDP of all but just five countries — India, , , and . The value of is comparable to the combined market value of tech giants Apple and Microsoft. Los Angeles is second at $2.3 trillion , close to the GDP of Italy and the combined value of Amazon and Alphabet (the parent company of Google).

close to the GDP of and the combined value of Amazon and Alphabet (the parent company of Google). San Francisco is third at $1.3 trillion , approximately the same as Mexico’s GDP and the value of Microsoft.

, approximately the same as GDP and the value of Microsoft. These three markets are the only cities above $1 trillion , and value falls rapidly from there. Cities after 15th-ranked Riverside, Calif. , are all valued under $500 billion and under $200 billion after 29th-ranked St. Louis.

Cities after 15th-ranked , are all valued under and under after 29th-ranked St. Louis. The Federal Reserve values total residential real estate owned by households at $32.9 trillion . LendingTree found that the top 10 cities account for nearly 36% of that value. The top 50 add up to about 66% (or two-thirds) of the total.

. LendingTree found that the top 10 cities account for nearly 36% of that value. The top 50 add up to about 66% (or two-thirds) of the total. Our top 50 is rounded out by New Orleans , Naples, Fla. and Salt Lake City, with real estate values comparable to the GDPs of Ecuador for New Orleans and Slovakia for Naples and Salt Lake City . Their company equivalents are General Electric, Starbucks and Qualcomm.

Although LendingTree’s list shows the top 50 cities, the value of every metro area in the U.S. was calculated. The least valuable metro was Battle Creek, Mich., with real estate valued at $989 million.

Rank City Total Value

(in billions) Median Value Closest Company Equivalent Closest Country Equivalent 1 New York $2,838 $501,000 Apple Inc + Microsoft Corp United Kingdom 2 Los Angeles $2,289 $668,000 Amazon.com Inc + Alphabet Inc Italy 3 San Francisco $1,320 $959,000 Microsoft Corp Mexico 4 Chicago $906 $245,000 Alphabet Inc Netherlands 5 Washington, D.C. $826 $455,000 Alphabet Inc Saudi Arabia 6 Boston $815 $498,000 Alphabet Inc Saudi Arabia 7 Miami $774 $297,000 Facebook Inc Saudi Arabia 8 Seattle $700 $498,000 Facebook Inc Switzerland 9 Dallas $628 $243,000 Facebook Inc Taiwan 10 Philadelphia $577 $246,000 Facebook Inc Taiwan 11 San Jose, Calif. $568 $1,100,000 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Poland 12 San Diego $564 $594,000 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Poland 13 Houston $535 $211,000 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Thailand 14 Atlanta $531 $227,000 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Thailand 15 Riverside, Calif. $485 $365,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co Iran 16 Phoenix $484 $276,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co Iran 17 Denver $439 $430,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co Argentina 18 Minneapolis $383 $294,000 Johnson & Johnson Ireland 19 Detroit $348 $172,000 Mastercard Inc Denmark 20 Portland, Ore. $319 $401,000 Walmart Inc Bangladesh 21 Sacramento, Calif. $318 $410,000 Procter & Gamble Co/The Bangladesh 22 Baltimore $301 $284,000 Bank of America Corp Egypt 23 Tampa, Fla. $286 $216,000 Intel Corp Pakistan 24 Austin, Texas $248 $323,000 Coca-Cola Co/The Czech Republic 25 Charlotte, N.C $248 $223,000 Coca-Cola Co/The Czech Republic 26 Orlando, Fla. $233 $245,000 Merck & Co Inc Portugal 27 Honolulu $219 $705,000 Merck & Co Inc Greece 28 Nashville, Tenn. $209 $265,000 Pfizer Inc New Zealand 29 St. Louis $202 $162,000 Chevron Corp New Zealand 30 Las Vegas $191 $278,000 Wells Fargo & Co Qatar 31 San Antonio $187 $206,000 Boeing Co/The Qatar 32 Providence, R.I. $179 $300,000 Boeing Co/The Algeria 33 Pittsburgh $172 $163,000 Oracle Corp Algeria 34 Cincinnati $167 $179,000 salesforce.com Inc Kazakhstan 35 Kansas City, Mo. $164 $195,000 Netflix Inc Kazakhstan 36 Columbus, Ohio $163 $207,000 Netflix Inc Kazakhstan 37 Bridgeport, Conn. $159 $410,000 NIKE Inc Ukraine 38 Virginia Beach, Va. $155 $238,000 Abbott Laboratories Ukraine 39 Oxnard, Calif. $148 $586,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Ukraine 40 Jacksonville, Fla. $145 $213,000 PayPal Holdings Inc Ukraine 41 Cleveland $141 $151,000 PayPal Holdings Inc Kuwait 42 North Port, Fla. $134 $244,000 Costco Wholesale Corp Kuwait 43 Milwaukee $131 $238,000 Amgen Inc Kuwait 44 Cape Coral, Fla. $128 $218,000 Charter Communications Inc Morocco 45 Raleigh, N.C. $127 $271,000 Union Pacific Corp Morocco 46 Richmond, Va. $124 $240,000 Broadcom Inc Morocco 47 Indianapolis $122 $148,000 Lockheed Martin Corp Morocco 48 New Orleans $110 $201,000 General Electric Co Ecuador 49 Naples, Fla. $104 $329,000 Starbucks Corp Slovak Republic 50 Salt Lake City $103 $312,000 QUALCOMM Inc Slovak Republic

For the full report, please visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/lendingtree-reveals-the-most-valuable-cities-in-america/

About LendingTree

