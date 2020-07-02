Detroit Police Seek 2 Persons Of Interest Wanted In Connection To Nonfatal ShootingThe Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two persons of interest wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

Here's Everything To Know About Lighting Fireworks Across Michigan Through July 4thEveryday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. fireworks are allowed, but you can get a ticket for $1,000 if you light fireworks outside of those times.

Here's A List Of July 4th Celebrations In Metro DetroitIn the metro area the Fourth of July will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe.

Detroiters Debate: Should Cass Tech High School's Name Be Changed?Cass Technical High School is in the spotlight following heavy debates over its name and the history behind it.

Whitmer Closes Indoor Bar Service Throughout Lower MichiganThe executive order — which goes into effect Wednesday at 11 p.m. — is to protect the progress Michigan has made against COVID-19.

Here Are The Details On Gov. Whitmer's Return To School RoadmapThe roadmap includes guidance on PPE, hygiene and cleaning protocols, athletics and more.