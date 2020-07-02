  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Michigan high school basketball standout Emoni Bates has committed to play at Michigan State for the class of 2022.

Bates announced his decision Monday on ESPN to play for the Spartans and coach Tom Izzo.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 05: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during practice prior to the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In April, the 6-foot-9 guard was named Gatorade’s national player of the year, the first sophomore to win the award. He averaged 32 points this year, but missed his chance to help Ypsilanti Lincoln High School repeat as state champions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bates told ESPN that the Spartans have stayed with him over the years having recruited him since he was in seventh grade.

