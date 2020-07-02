Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – On Monday it is legal to light fireworks through the Fourth of July across Michigan.
Everyday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. fireworks are allowed, but you can get a ticket for $1,000 if you light fireworks outside of those times.
Fireworks cannot be lit on churches, public property or at schools.
Veteran groups are also reminding those who light fireworks to be respectful to neighbors who served and suffer from PTSD.
