VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Authorities say a Van Buren Township couple were killed in a house fire.

It happened Thursday morning on Lilac Lane near Belleville Road and I-94 where authorities say the couple died while trying to escape through the garage of their home.

The couple has been identified as 76-year-old Richard Johnson and 77-year-old Patricia Johnson.

Fire officials believe this was an accidental fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

