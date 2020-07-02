VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Authorities say a Van Buren Township couple were killed in a house fire.
It happened Thursday morning on Lilac Lane near Belleville Road and I-94 where authorities say the couple died while trying to escape through the garage of their home.
The couple has been identified as 76-year-old Richard Johnson and 77-year-old Patricia Johnson.
Fire officials believe this was an accidental fire, but the cause is still under investigation.
Local Assist: Michigan State Police Fire Investigators and accelerant canines are headed to Van Buren Township to assist with a fatal residential fire investigation. VBT police and fire are the investigating agency and will have all the information for this incident. pic.twitter.com/7f9tDjZDIP
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 2, 2020
