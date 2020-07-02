Henry Ford Health System Study: Hydroxychloroquine Lowers COVID-19 Death RateA Henry Ford Health System study shows hydroxychloroquine helps lower the death rate of COVID-19 patients without heart related side effects.

Here's How Detroiters Can Save On Auto Insurance Under New LawThe new auto no-fault law takes effect in Michigan on Thursday, which provides motorists with additional options to save on car insurance.

Detroit Ranked #17 Most Valuable City In America, Study SaysWhat are the most valuable cities in America? To find out, LendingTree analyzed the total value of residential real estate in American cities.

Police: Van Buren Township Couple In Their 70s Killed In House FireAuthorities say a Van Buren Township couple were killed in a house fire Thursday morning.

3 Staff Members Charged After Teen's Restraint Death In Michigan Have Been Released On BondThree people accused in the death of Cornelius Fredericks, a 16-year-old boy who was restrained at a residential facility in Michigan, have been released on bond, court records show.

Detroiters Debate: Should Cass Tech High School's Name Be Changed?Cass Technical High School is in the spotlight following heavy debates over its name and the history behind it.