Comments
Today, Dr. Oz sits down with bail bondsman-to-the-stars, Ira Judelson who has made it his business to lend money to celebrities like Robert Durst and Fat Joe to get out of jail. He tells Dr. Oz how he got his start in the industry and the criticism he receives about “putting bad guys back on the street.”
Judelson also shares details from some of his most infamous cases including, Harvey Weinstein, whose sentencing continues to make headlines, and Fotis Dulos.
Plus, our food investigation reveals unexpected foods that can send you to the emergency room!