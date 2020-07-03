It’s Friday, July 3rd. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

Demand for COVID-19 testing rises as cases increase

People waited more than three hours to get tested for COVID-19 at a northern California site.

In Phoenix, Arizona, the wait was as long as eight hours.

The testing demand comes as 37 out of 50 states have rising case numbers.

In Texas, where hospitalization numbers are about double what they were 10 days ago, doctors near Austin say if needed, they can still handle an influx of firework injuries.

With many 4th of July shows canceled, people are preparing their own displays.

Protesters gathered to honor missing Fort Hood soldier

Protestors took to the streets outside an Army recruitment office in San Antonio, Texas in honor of specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Army investigators remain tight-lipped about her disappearance, even after human remains were found in a central Texas field on Tuesday.

Guillen vanished from Fort Hood in late April.

Officials say a suspect in Guillen’s disappearance committed suicide when approached by police on Wednesday.

Survey: Most Americans staying home this Independence Day

A survey shows most Americans are leaving travel out of their Independence Day plans.

The FinanceBuzz study says, despite usually busy 4th of July travel, about 72% of people are staying home. Around 15% are staying local. Only about 3% say they’ll travel for more than two hours from home.

