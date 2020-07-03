  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Ford is partnering up with Disney for its upcoming Ford Bronco reveal.

The automaker posted a short teaser and says it will unveil its all-new SUV across all Disney platforms on July 13.

Ford originally planned for a July 9 reveal but changed the date due to it also being OJ Simpson’s birthday.

This comes as Ford reports a 33 percent drop in sales in the second quarter, mainly blamed on the pandemic.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply