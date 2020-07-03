Comments
According to a National Retail Federation survey, 76% of consumers plan to celebrate the 4th of July this year compared to 86% last year.
Many people say they are hesitant about going to public events right now, and only 24% say they will attend community celebrations. That’s compared to 40% last year.
More than half of consumers are planning to celebrate with a cookout or BBQ, according to the NRF survey. People celebrating expect to spend about $76 on average.
How do you plan to celebrate the 4th of July this year?
