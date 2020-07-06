  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 66,173 and 5,975 deaths as of July 6 at 2 p.m.

There have been 52,841 recovered Covid-19 cases in the state as of July 3.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

Comments (2)
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply
  2. Keith Kowalski says:
    June 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?

    Reply

