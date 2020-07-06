EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastpointe police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting killing a 42-year-old man and injuring a 42-year-old woman.
It happened near on Ridgecroft Avenue near Stephens Road west of I-94 after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the people at the home were there for a small gathering when an unknown man appeared in the driveway with a long gun firing multiple rounds at the group.
There’s no word on the suspect’s description or name.
The 42-year-old man was shot in his stomach and died from his injuries according to police. The 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastpointe Police at 586-445-5100, ext. 1028.
