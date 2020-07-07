Comments
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Clinton Township Police department is warning residents of a one foot long alligator that escaped.
The alligator escaped from a home in the Lucerne/Lantz area which is near 15 Mile Road and Little Mack.
Police say if you spot the alligator, do not approach it. Instead contact animal control at 586-469-5115 or the police department.
