CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Clinton Township Police department is warning residents of a one foot long alligator that escaped.

Credit: Clinton Township Police Department

The alligator escaped from a home in the Lucerne/Lantz area which is near 15 Mile Road and Little Mack.

Police say if you spot the alligator, do not approach it. Instead contact animal control at 586-469-5115 or the police department.

