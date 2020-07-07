Last Updated 11:31 am EDT, 7/7/2020
Overview
Detroit public schools announce a reopening plan that includes daily testing and shortened days. Michigan named 22nd safest state in the country, including coronavirus support.
Stay At Home
New COVID-19 forecasts show a “fragile balance,” but the potential for a quiet summer in Detroit.
Reopening
Public pools reopening for the summer in Oakland and Macomb counties.
Closures
J.C. Penney to shut down three stores in Michigan permanently after financial hardship from coronavirus.
Events
NCAA officials are confident that fall sports will go on, allow collegiate athletes to begin workouts.
Healthcare Status
Michigan ranked 22nd safest state in the country, accounting for coronavirus support.
Schools
Detroit public schools release the official drafts of the reopening plans, includes daily screenings and shortened days.
How To Help
Detroit’s Perrigo Company donates 160,000 toothbrushes to West Michigan nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Transport
Despite pandemic, hiring is still strong within Detroit’s transportation industry.