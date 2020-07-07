(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for a “national mask-up campaign” amid the coronavirus pandemic as cases surge across the nation.
Whitmer said everyone from the White House to the state house and everywhere in between should mask-up and do their part.
On Tuesday, Whitmer told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the measure would not only save lives but also help the struggling economy rebound from the virus’ negative impact.
“I’d like a national mask-up campaign. I think that if everyone endorsed this, it’s a simple cost effective thing that we could do to really mitigate spread,” Whitmer said. “But the symbols that come from the very top matter and it changes behavior. If we can take the politics out of mask wearing we can save a lot of lives and in doing so save the pain, the economic pain, that we are feeling across this country.”
As of Monday, Michigan officials reported 297 new COVID-19 cases and an additional three deaths.
Whitmer recently banned indoor service bars throughout lower Michigan following recent outbreaks tied to local bars.
