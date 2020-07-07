LIVE AT 2PMGovernor Whitmer to Announce Action To Protect Students Across the State of Michigan
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening a Detroit-area judge who was presiding over his assault case, prosecutors said Monday.

Zijad Talic, 41, made death threats against Hamtramck Judge Alexis Krot in a text message to another person, the prosecutor’s office said.

Talic is charged with making a threat of terrorism, obstruction of justice, fleeing and eluding and malicious use of a telecommunication device. Bond was set at $150,000.

The name of Talic’s lawyer wasn’t immediately known. In a separate case, he’s facing an assault charge.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

