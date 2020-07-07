  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Brickyard 400, Nascar, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Zachary Price

An injured crew member on Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR team has returned to Team Penske’s headquarters in North Carolina, where he will undergo further evaluation.

Zachary Price was treated and released from Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and returned home with the rest of Penske’s travel party, the team said in a statement Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 05: An ambulance drives on pit road after Zach Price, crew member on the #12 Menards/Atlas Ford, was injured during the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He was injured early in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 during a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road. Price was pinned between Blaney’s No. 12 Ford and another car, which brought out a red flag. Track workers put Price on a stretcher and he appeared to be smiling before being placed into an ambulance.

Five of the drivers involved were checked and released from the infield medical center while Blaney continued to race.

Blaney drives for Roger Penske, who bought the speedway in November from the Hulman-George family.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

