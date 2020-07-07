  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – After gaining unanimous approval from the Board of State Canvassers, the group, Unlock Michigan, is planning to collect as many signatures as possible to challenge Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s powers.

Whitmer called the petition dangerous and irresponsible, considering Covid-19 cases are still rising in Michigan.

Whitmer says the state will dial back opening if cases keep rising.

