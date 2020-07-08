(CBS DETROIT) – A Black-owned cannabis company held a Black Lives Matter Mural unveiling for its grand opening Tuesday.
Motor City Kush, located at 10 East 8 Mile Road, is a medical provisioning center that sells high-quality cannabis products such as flower, vape cartridges and edibles.
The mural of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd was created by esteemed artist and muralist, Phil “Fresh” Simpson. It also features a poem by Detroit poetry artist, Joel “Fluent” Greene.
“It is appropriate that MCK, one of Michigan’s only Black-owned cannabis companies, hosts our Grand Opening on National Black Out Day,” stated MCK CEO Maurice Morton. “It is a privilege to service and operate in Detroit, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of the community.”
