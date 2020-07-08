Gov. Whitmer Extends Executive Order Protecting Michigan Residents From Water Shutoffs Through End Of 2020Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday extending Michigan residents from having their water shut off.

Gov. Whitmer To Extend The State Of Emergency In MichiganGov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign another executive order extending the State of Emergency in Michigan soon. The State of Emergency is not the same as Whitmer's stay at home order which the governor lifted June 1.

Michigan, Other States Sue Betsy DeVos, US Department Over Virus Relief Funds For SchoolsCalifornia Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the lawsuit, which was joined by Maine, New Mexico, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia. The suit also names Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as a defendant.

Shades of Pink Foundation To Host Live Zoom Fundraiser EventThe Shades of Pink Foundation has had to reschedule their normal fundraising walk at the Detroit Zoo for their A Wild Time at the ZooM live event. Featuring speakers, dancers, musicians, and more.

Michigan Fines Liquor Distributor $3M Over Supply ShortagesMichigan on Wednesday announced a $3 million fine against the state's largest liquor distributor over delays in shipping booze to vendors.

Sheriff: Milford Man Killed By Semi On US-23A Milford man was killed by a semi-truck while on foot on US-23 according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.