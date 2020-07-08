(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign another executive order extending the State of Emergency in Michigan soon.
The current State of Emergency order is set to expire on July 16. Its purpose is to permit Whitmer to continue using executive powers which is granted under Michigan law, only in an emergency.
Whitmer told WWJ’s Tom Jordan the state of emergency order would be extended.
“Yes … We’ve got to stay in the State of Emergency; 49 states are going to continue to stay in a State of Emergency. It’s what gives us the ability to protect our frontline workers, and give evictions protections and a lot of the other protections that we’ve extended to folks in the midst of this pandemic,” said Whitmer.
Michigan’s State of Emergency went into effect on March 10 and has since been extended several times. The State of Emergency is not the same as Whitmer’s stay at home order which the governor lifted June 1.
