The breed is part of the Herding Group.
The Belgian Laekenois is described as affectionate, alert, and intelligent. According to the AKC, it has a tousled rough coat, is about 22-26 inches tall, and weighs 55-65 pounds.
“The breed’s original purpose was guarding and tending to flocks and guarding linen in the fields,” the American Kennel Club wrote when announcing the Belgian Laekenois is now a fully recognized breed.
There are only around 200 Belgian Laekenois in the U.S., according to the AKC.
There are now 196 AKC-recognized breeds.
