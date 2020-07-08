  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs

The breed is part of the Herding Group.

The Belgian Laekenois is described as affectionate, alert, and intelligent. According to the AKC, it has a tousled rough coat, is about 22-26 inches tall, and weighs 55-65 pounds.

 

“The breed’s original purpose was guarding and tending to flocks and guarding linen in the fields,” the American Kennel Club wrote when announcing the Belgian Laekenois is now a fully recognized breed.

There are only around 200 Belgian Laekenois in the U.S., according to the AKC.

There are now 196 AKC-recognized breeds.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply