(CBS DETROIT) – The Shades of Pink Foundation is a local charity that helps people with cancer pay bills and transportation costs as they battle cancer and deal with the many treatments. Relieving patients of the intimidating burden of making ends meet while going through treatments that can be taxing to their body, finances, and family.

As their primary fundraising initiative, this year would have marked Shades of Pink’s 15 Walk at the Detroit Zoo which was rescheduled for August 2nd. However due to increased COVID-19 numbers they had to cancel this year’s event at the Zoo. In a press release, they said “We support this decision since the recipients of SOPF have underlining and/or compromised immune systems and their physical and financial health are of utmost importance to us.”

They are asking people instead to join them live for “A Wild Time at the ZooM”. They are asking for people to register as an individual or virtual team as a “fun way to raise funds needed to continue providing critical financial support to breast cancer patients.”

The live event via Zoom will take place Sunday, August 2nd from 8 am to 9:30 am from Bloomfield Hills. To register for the event and support those in your community dealing with cancer click here.

A Wild Time at the ZooM will feature their co-founder, and Detroit News Michiganian of the year Dr. Pamela Benetiz as she discusses how COVID-19 is affecting breast cancer patients, and will recognize sponsors, top fundraisers, and the team with the most virtual participants. Also featured will be a Zumba team, The Irish Dance Company, and other performers for a fun-filled morning for all.

If you would like to learn more or want to help others with cancer, you can visit www.shadesofpinkfoundation.org. The Shades of Pink Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Charity.

