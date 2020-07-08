Comments
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Milford man was killed by a semi-truck while on foot on US-23 according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened near Crouse Road, south of Clyde Road in Hartland Township just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the Sheriff’s office says the 41-year-old man got out of his car and was hit by a Kenworth semi-tractor trailer.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The semi driver wasn’t hurt and speed or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
This is an ongoing investigation.
