This Wednesday night, Phil Keoghan, best known as the host of THE AMAZING RACE, brings his passion project, TOUGH AS NAILS to CBS. Keoghan will host the new reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running.
The competitors, who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, include a welder, a firefighter, a farmer, a roofer, and a Marine Corps veteran, among others.
They will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.
One competitor will be crowned the TOUGH AS NAILS champion, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.
TOUGH AS NAILS premieres Wednesday, July 8 with a 2-hour premiere at 8 pm on CBS 62.
In the premiere, twelve hard-working Americans take on navigating a wheelbarrow and testing their brick-laying skills to win the opportunity to choose their teams.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.