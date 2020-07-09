Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Drivers on I-75 were told to “moo-ve” over after a truck with cows overturned on the freeway.
It happened Wednesday in Crawford County and authorities say about 39 cows were on the truck when it overturned.
According to emergency officials, some of the cows were killed in the accident and other cattle were put down due to their injuries.
Police say the driver was not injured but the crash is still under investigation.
