Today, heartbreaking horror stories from people who were betrayed by exes that posted their intimate photos and videos online as weapons of revenge. Dr. Oz speaks to multiple women, including YouTube star Chrissy Chambers, about their experiences and how they put the pieces of their lives back together.
We also investigate how victims of revenge porn scams and sextortion are targeted, and what to do if something like this happens to you.
Plus, females in nightmare relationships share how their manipulative partners turned their lives upside down.