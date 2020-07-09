CBS Detroit – The website Insurify just released a list of the up and coming cities across the country who have the most promise for home values. The city in Michigan that made the list you might find surprising.
According to Insurify, even with the uncertain times and many Americans facing economic hardships, some people are wanting to move. Some say the trend is because they want to move out of urban centers to feel safer, some may find themselves working from home and find they need more space, and the need for a short work commute is no longer a factor.
To establish “2020’s Best Up and Coming Housing Market Awards”, Insurify used data from Zillow research. Using their own algorithm, cities across the U.S. were assigned a score based on a relative change in home value from 2010 to 2020, the monthly home value from 2019 and 2020, and monthly trend of median home sales from 2019 to 2020, and Zillow’s 2021 home value forecast.
A city with the highest overall score was chosen from each state. This ranking only applies to cities with more than 1,500 people and states who didn’t have enough municipal data were excluded (Hawaii and West Virginia). The city in Michigan that ranked highest on their list was Hamtramck.
Here is the list of 2020’s Best Up and Coming Housing Market Awards:
Alabama: Pell City
Alaska: Seward
Arizona: El Mirage
Arkansas: Corning
California: San Marino
Colorado: Akron
Connecticut: Brookfield
Delaware: Milford
Florida: Eatonville
Georgia: Forest Park
Idaho: Caldwell
Illinois: North Chicago
Indiana: Auburn
Iowa: Oakland
Kansas: Satanta
Kentucky: Ludlow
Louisiana: Donaldsonville
Maine: Parsonsfield
Maryland: Bladensburg
Massachusetts: Webster
Michigan: Hamtramck
Minnesota: East Bethel
Mississippi: Gautier
Missouri: Joplin
Montana: Manhattan
Nebraska: Madison
Nevada: Carlin
New Hampshire: Derry
New Jersey: Trenton
New Mexico: Jal
New York: Silver Creek
North Carolina: Pine Level
North Dakota: Williston
Ohio: Trotwood
Oklahoma: Langston
Oregon: Baker City
Pennsylvania: Cressona
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Woodruff
South Dakota: Hartford
Tennessee: Pigeon Forge
Texas: Cockrell Hill
Utah: South Salt Lake
Vermont: Essex Junction
Virginia: Richmond
Washington: Aberdeen
Wisconsin: Arcadia
Wyoming: Wheatland
