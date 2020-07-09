LIVE AT 11:30 AMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
CBS Detroit – The website Insurify just released a list of the up and coming cities across the country who have the most promise for home values. The city in Michigan that made the list you might find surprising.

According to Insurify, even with the uncertain times and many Americans facing economic hardships, some people are wanting to move. Some say the trend is because they want to move out of urban centers to feel safer, some may find themselves working from home and find they need more space, and the need for a short work commute is no longer a factor.

To establish “2020’s Best Up and Coming Housing Market Awards”, Insurify used data from Zillow research. Using their own algorithm, cities across the U.S. were assigned a score based on a relative change in home value from 2010 to 2020, the monthly home value from 2019 and 2020, and monthly trend of median home sales from 2019 to 2020, and Zillow’s 2021 home value forecast.

A city with the highest overall score was chosen from each state. This ranking only applies to cities with more than 1,500 people and states who didn’t have enough municipal data were excluded (Hawaii and West Virginia). The city in Michigan that ranked highest on their list was Hamtramck.

 

Here is the list of 2020’s Best Up and Coming Housing Market Awards:

Alabama: Pell City

Alaska: Seward

Arizona: El Mirage

Arkansas: Corning

California: San Marino

Colorado: Akron

Connecticut: Brookfield

Delaware: Milford

Florida: Eatonville

Georgia: Forest Park

Idaho: Caldwell

Illinois: North Chicago

Indiana: Auburn

Iowa: Oakland

Kansas: Satanta

Kentucky: Ludlow

Louisiana: Donaldsonville

Maine: Parsonsfield

Maryland: Bladensburg

Massachusetts: Webster

Michigan: Hamtramck

Minnesota: East Bethel

Mississippi: Gautier

Missouri: Joplin

Montana: Manhattan

Nebraska: Madison

Nevada: Carlin

New Hampshire: Derry

New Jersey: Trenton

New Mexico: Jal

New York: Silver Creek

North Carolina: Pine Level

North Dakota: Williston

Ohio: Trotwood

Oklahoma: Langston

Oregon: Baker City

Pennsylvania: Cressona

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Woodruff

South Dakota: Hartford

Tennessee: Pigeon Forge

Texas: Cockrell Hill

Utah: South Salt Lake

Vermont: Essex Junction

Virginia: Richmond

Washington: Aberdeen

Wisconsin: Arcadia

Wyoming: Wheatland

