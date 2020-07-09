Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
12-15-17-34-36-39
Estimated jackpot: $9.8 million
Poker Lotto
JD-QH-9H-6S-8S
Midday Daily 3
9-9-0
Midday Daily 4
2-0-2-5
Daily 3
2-9-1
Daily 4
3-1-1-9
Fantasy 5
06-16-23-27-36
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-07-14-18-22-23-25-33-36-41-43-46-51-52-56-61-62-64-71-72-77-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
Powerball
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.