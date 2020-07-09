LIVE AT 11:30 AMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

12-15-17-34-36-39

Estimated jackpot: $9.8 million

Poker Lotto

JD-QH-9H-6S-8S

Midday Daily 3

9-9-0

Midday Daily 4

2-0-2-5

Daily 3

2-9-1

Daily 4

3-1-1-9

Fantasy 5

06-16-23-27-36

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-07-14-18-22-23-25-33-36-41-43-46-51-52-56-61-62-64-71-72-77-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Powerball

03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

