EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley says masks will be mandatory indoors and outdoors for students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus to contain the spread of COVID-19.
If you don’t wear a mask on campus, you’ll be penalized.
Spokesperson Dan Olsen said there will be a few exceptions for people who could experience negative effects from wearing masks, such as people with breaking problems according to the Lansing State Journal.
Stanly said he hopes wearing masks becomes a norm and that students, faculty and staff feel peer and social pressure to follow the rule.
“If people refuse to comply, they will be disciplined,” Stanley said. “We hope people will be compliant with this.”
