Comments
OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Oak Park Police say a suspect is on the loose after a deadly shooting.
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Radcliffe Street where police say a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times.
The man died later at a local hospital.
Authorities say a motive for the shooting is still unclear.
Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle speed away after hearing gunshots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-691-7520.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.