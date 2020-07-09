LIVE AT 11:30 AMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Oak Park Police say a suspect is on the loose after a deadly shooting.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Radcliffe Street where police say a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times.

The man died later at a local hospital.

Authorities say a motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle speed away after hearing gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-691-7520.

