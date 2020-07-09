Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 31-year-old man is in stable condition after a shooting.
The location of the shooting is unknown, but police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday and the 31-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the body.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
