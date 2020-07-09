Comments
ECORSE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman outside a Family Dollar store in Ecorse.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Southfield near 3rd Street.
Police say the man and woman were sitting in a car in front of the store when an unknown suspect shot them.
Police believe the man who died was in his 30s and the woman is expected to survive her injuries.
The motive for the shooting is unclear and no one is in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ecorse Police at 313-381-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
