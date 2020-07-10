DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – A couple of Non-profits in Detroit surprised some essential workers, that are often overlooked, grocery store employees were recognized for their hard work during the pandemic.

Reggie Davis from Ceasefire Youth Initiative said, “They’re working in a store where every day we need to come for items, household items we must have, and like i said they’re putting their lives on the line.”

To show gratitude for their sacrifices and hard work Davis with the Ceasefire Youth Initiative Non-Profit, along with the Detroit Blightbusters, provided 200 hot meals for employees at the Meijer store on grand river.

The organizers say they intentionally picked this location.

John George from Detroit Blightbusters says, “it’s in the neighborhood, there are a lot of stores on the fringes of Detroit but this one clearly is in the old Redford, Brightmoor community and it’s really rooted in this community.”

“We’re just thrilled that they invested in our community and again this is just a small way that we are showing them that we appreciate their investment and their effort.

George says the smiles on the worker’s faces when surprised with the meals were priceless. They are hoping this act of good gesture will catch on.

If you know someone in your neighborhood that’s doing this kind of work, teachers, all front line workers your nurses your doctors, so on, and so forth show your appreciation to them.

If you’re wondering what was on the menu, oh just chicken, mac and cheese, and green beans.

