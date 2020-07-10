It’s Friday, July 10th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

Record Covid-19 Death Tolls In Some States

Florida reported a record single-day coronavirus death toll yesterday: 120 people. It brings the state’s total to more than 4,000.

Hospitalizations are also growing at a record pace. Hospitals are being sent to additional nurses and staff to help manage the influx of patients.

Texas reported more than 100 deaths for the first time yesterday. Houston health officials warn the total could be higher because people dying at home might not be tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he hopes states don’t need to shut back down.

Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues

Authorities in Ventura County, California are searching for the body of former “Glee” star Naya Rivera.

The 33-year-old actress went missing during a boat ride with her young son at a lake Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department released a surveillance video showing the two at the lake before Rivera vanished. Police believe she drowned.

Big Ten Goes Conference-Only For The Fall

The Big Ten Conference is canceling all non-conference athletic games this fall.

Colleges affected include the University of Michigan, the Ohio State University, the University of Wisconsin, and Penn State University.

In a statement, the Big Ten says it places the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, and others as the number one priority.

