lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

10-24-28-33-39, Lucky Ball: 12

Poker Lotto

JS-QS-7C-4D-6H

Midday Daily 3

0-3-9

Midday Daily 4

4-9-6-6

Daily 3

9-2-2

Daily 4

1-2-6-3

Fantasy 5

06-16-19-29-36

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

10-15-16-17-20-21-22-26-27-29-31-40-45-47-51-54-56-58-62-67-71-73

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

