WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – After protests broke out throughout Detroit Friday due to an officer-involved shooting, Police Chief James Craig released a graphic video of the incident involving a 20-year-old man firing at police before the fatal shooting.

It happened on the city’s west side just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, when Craig said Darnell Sylvester was wanted on a federal drug warrant. Sylvester gave himself up without incident.

20-year-old Hakim Littleton was next to Sylvester and pulled out a handgun firing at police.

Craig said a witness heard Littleton say he was not going to let police arrest Sylvester.

Littleton drew a handgun from his left pocket, fired at police and missed. Officers then returned fire.

The chief also said the footage shows Littleton continued to fire his weapon as he was on the ground.

There were eight shots fired in five seconds, according to Craig. Four of those shots were fired from three officers; one officer fired two shots, one officer fired one shot and another officer fired one shot.

Craig says the other four shots were fired by Littleton.

During a press conference Friday evening, Craig said he was “deeply concerned over the erroneous information” over social media of the incident.

Social media posts claimed Littleton was unarmed and killed by police.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released a statement Friday night after the press conference commending Craig for quickly releasing the footage of the incident to the public.

The City of Detroit was one of the first in America to outfit its police cars and officers with cameras for this type of incident. The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly fired upon. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) July 11, 2020

Public confidence requires citizens to be able to judge for themselves the actions of our officers. I commend Chief Craig for moving so quickly to release the video publicly. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) July 11, 2020

