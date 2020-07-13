Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Manuel “Matty” Moroun, billionaire Detroit businessman and Ambassador Bridge owner has died at age 93.
He also owned the old Michigan Central Station from 1995 until 2018.
According to Forbes, the Moroun family has a net worth of more than $1 billion.
Crains Detroit Business reported the 93-year-old passed away at his home Sunday. His cause of death is believed to be congestive heart failure.
Mouroun was born in Detroit in June 1927 and attended the University of Detroit Jesuit School. He received his bachelor’s from the University of Notre Dame.
