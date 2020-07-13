  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – New rules for masks in Michigan went into effect Monday.

Gov. Whitmer’s executive order reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space.

The order also requires:

  • The use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.
  • Any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering.
  • Businesses that are open to the public must post signs at all entrances instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside.

Those who are exempt from wearing a mask in Michigan businesses include people younger than five years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

A willful violation of this order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 fine.

No individual is subject to penalty under the order for removing a mask while engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship, although consistent with guidance from the CDC, congregants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings during religious services.

