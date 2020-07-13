DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking three suspects involved a carjacking.
It took place on the city’s east side in the 11800 block of Conner Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 20-year-old man told police he was pumping gas when the unknown men approached him at gunpoint, demanding his white 2011 Dodge Charger.
Police say one of the suspects entered the 20-year-old man’s vehicle and fled south on Conner with the remaining two suspects following in a silver 2017 Chevy Impala.
Here are the suspects descriptions:
- Suspect No. 1: described as Black man in his 20s, light complexion, slim build, low beard, wearing a dark color shirt and blue jeans.
- Suspect No. 2: dark complexion with dreads and the driver of the Chevy Impala.
- Suspect No. 3: unknown description.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
