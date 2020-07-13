Advocates Tell Renters To Seek Legal Advice As Moratorium On Evictions Ends This WeekIf you are behind in the rent, now would be a good time to get legal advice. In an article by the Detroit Free Press, the moratorium on evictions by Governor Whitmer is set to expire this Thursday. Many are saying courts will be inundated with eviction filings the day it lifts.

Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Shooting On Detroit's West SideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side. DPD has released a photo and footage of the suspect's vehicle.

Detroit Businessman, Ambassador Bridge Owner Manuel 'Matty' Moroun Dead At 93Manuel "Matty" Moroun, billionaire Detroit businessman and Ambassador Bridge owner has died at age 93.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 6,075 deaths, in the state as of Monday afternoon.

Saginaw Police Investigating After Noose Found In VehicleSaginaw Police are investigating after a resident reported a noose, with a harassing note attached to their vehicle.

Police: 5 Shot During Dispute At Lansing Apartment ComplexThe shooting victims included three women, ages 19, 21, 26, and two men, ages 23 and 30. The three women were found at the scene, and the two men were found away from the scene, police said.