DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Tuesday, June 16 at approximately 11 p.m. in the 12700 block of West 8 Mile Road.
Police say three men –– ages 22, 23, 41 –– were sitting inside a 2006 Black Dodge Magnum at the gas pump, when an unknown suspect in a dark colored Chevy Impala drove by and began firing shots into their vehicle and then fled.
One of the men inside the Dodge Magnum returned fire according to police and it is unknown if the suspect was injured. Police say the 22-year-old man was struck, taken to the hospital and later died.
Police released a picture and footage of the suspect’s vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
