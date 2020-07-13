DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Protesters blocked a Detroit Public Schools Community District bus garage on the first day of summer classes.
Protesters are concerned about student safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It happened Monday morning at the garage site on Greenfield Road near Joy Road.
DPSCD is offering in-person or online morning classes in 26 schools through Aug. 6.
Masks are required for students and staff, and the district says classrooms would be limited to 10 to 15 students.
Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said when he visited schools Monday morning, he knew DPSCD was “doing the right thing for children.”
Vitti also said DPSCD was serving 500 students face to face Monday.
“DPSCD is committed to meeting the needs of our students and families this summer with voluntary summer school while implementing all of the safety requirements and recommendations issued for reopening schools. This can be done,” said Vitti.
